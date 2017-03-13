Downeast Mainers Write Postcards to President Trump

In Trescott, on March 5th, and in Milbridge, on March 12th, friends, co-workers, and neighbors, from Eastport, Whiting, Perry, Machias, East Machias, Harrington, Addison, and Milbridge, gathered to write postcards to President Donald J. Trump.

More than 15 people participated in the two postcard writing events and, with more people joining in from their homes, produced more than 200 postcards. Messages varied from the short and sweet (“Dear President Trump, Seriously? Sincerely…”) to heartfelt pleas (“Dear Mr. President, Do Not repeal the Affordable Care Act. The new replacement offered by Ryan will cause many people to lose health care altogether and many will die prematurely as a result. This is NOT why people voted for you. They believed you would make life better for them, not take away their health care. Your fellow citizen…”). Generally, the postcards express heartfelt concerns about the impacts the actions of the Trump administration will have on rural and Downeast Maine. The proposed replacement plan for Obamacare and its impact on rural, older Mainers was a hot topic.

The Washington County postcard writers will mail their cards in a coordinated action on March 15th.

