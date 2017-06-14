Downeast Lakes Land Trust Photography Show & Community Meeting

Friday, July 14, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Grand Lake Stream School Building, 15 Water Streeet, Grand Lake Stream, ME
For more information: 2077962100; downeastlakes.org
On Friday July 14th, Downeast Lakes Land Trust is celebrating the latest edition of the DLLT Photo Contest with a Photography Show! Winning entries from each category will be on display, and an overall “Best In Show” winner will be announced. Snacks and refreshments will be served. The photos will be left on display in the GLS School Building for the Grand Lake Stream Folk Art Festival, held on July 29-30.
After the photography presentation, please join DLLT Staff for a community meeting and update on what’s happening in the Downeast Lakes Community Forest. We will discuss upcoming timber harvests, wildlife management strategies, education programs, and more. This presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. Everyone is encouraged to attend. For more information, please contact Downeast Lakes Land Trust at (207) 796 – 2100 or email info@downeastlakes.org.
