Community

Downeast Jazz

By Cheri Robbins, Publicity Chair, Blue Hill Pops
Posted June 02, 2017, at 11:20 a.m.

Friday, July 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: BMLL Performance Hall, 49 South St., Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5454; bagaducemusic.org

LIVE JAZZ

The Bagaduce Music Library announces Downeast Jazz featuring Frank Fredenburgh on piano, Andrew Clifford on drums, Steve Orlofsky on sax and John Gallagher on bass. They will be joined by special guest vocalist DEBO from Albuquerque. Join us July 21 at 7:00pm at the BMLL Performance Hall, 49 South Street in Blue Hill. Tickets available in advance and at the door and proceeds will benefit the Music Library. Information call 207-374-5454.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Bangor woman sentenced for running over man with carBangor woman sentenced for running over man with car
  2. Girl, 16, charged with murder after Chicago Uber driver dies of machete wounds
  3. A crab unlike any you’ve ever seenA crab unlike any you’ve ever seen
  4. The first waterfront concert of the year wasn’t as loud as the city expectedThe first waterfront concert of the year wasn’t as loud as the city expected
  5. Bangor murder suspect’s getaway car was spotted on the highway, but police let it goBangor murder suspect’s getaway car was spotted on the highway, but police let it go

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs