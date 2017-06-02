Friday, July 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: BMLL Performance Hall, 49 South St., Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5454; bagaducemusic.org
LIVE JAZZ
The Bagaduce Music Library announces Downeast Jazz featuring Frank Fredenburgh on piano, Andrew Clifford on drums, Steve Orlofsky on sax and John Gallagher on bass. They will be joined by special guest vocalist DEBO from Albuquerque. Join us July 21 at 7:00pm at the BMLL Performance Hall, 49 South Street in Blue Hill. Tickets available in advance and at the door and proceeds will benefit the Music Library. Information call 207-374-5454.
