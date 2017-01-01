DownEast Dancers Winter Wonderland Dance

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Downeast Family YMCA, State Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207 288-5491; n/a
Saturday January 14, 2017
DownEast Dancers invites you to
a Winter Wonderland Dance
at the Ellsworth Y.
7PM Foxtrot Lesson.
7:30-10PM DJ Dance.
All your favorite dance styles: Two step, Swing,
Latin, Waltz, West Coast, etc.
$8 per person/$5 seniors and students
All are welcome. Come dance with us!
FMI: 288-5491.
