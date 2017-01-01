DownEast Dancers Winter Wonderland Dance

Community

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Downeast Family YMCA, State Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207 288-5491; n/a

Saturday January 14, 2017

DownEast Dancers invites you to

a Winter Wonderland Dance

at the Ellsworth Y.

7PM Foxtrot Lesson.

7:30-10PM DJ Dance.

All your favorite dance styles: Two step, Swing,

Latin, Waltz, West Coast, etc.

$8 per person/$5 seniors and students

All are welcome. Come dance with us!

FMI: 288-5491.

