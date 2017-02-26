Saturday, March 11, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Downeast Family YMCA, State Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207 664-3355; n/a

Saturday March 11, 2017

DownEast Dancers March Dance

at the Moore Community Center,

125 State Street, Ellsworth.

7:00PM Rumba Lesson with David Lamon,

followed by open dancing till 9:30PM.

Club DJs play it ALL:

Jitterbug, West Coast, Latin, Waltz, etc.

Admission $8/$5 seniors and students.

All are welcome! Come dance with us.

FMI: 664-3355

