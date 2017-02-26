Saturday, March 11, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Downeast Family YMCA, State Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207 664-3355; n/a
Saturday March 11, 2017
DownEast Dancers March Dance
at the Moore Community Center,
125 State Street, Ellsworth.
7:00PM Rumba Lesson with David Lamon,
followed by open dancing till 9:30PM.
Club DJs play it ALL:
Jitterbug, West Coast, Latin, Waltz, etc.
Admission $8/$5 seniors and students.
All are welcome! Come dance with us.
FMI: 664-3355
