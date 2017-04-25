Downeast Climate March

By Jill Weber
Posted April 25, 2017, at 11:01 p.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Bar Harbor Village Green, Maine Street and Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: indivisiblemdi.wordpress.com/

Downeast Climate March–Sister event to the DC People’s Climate March, will be held in Bar Harbor on 29 April, 1-3pm, organized by Indivisible MDI. If you can’t make it to DC or want to keep your carbon footprint low, join us on the Village Green! Our partners include Friends of Acadia, College of the Atlantic, and Climate to Thrive. FMI: indivisiblemdibh@gmail.com and https://indivisiblemdi.wordpress.com/.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Woman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from BrewerWoman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from Brewer
  2. Trump, LePage actions threaten Maine’s national monumentTrump, LePage actions threaten Maine’s national monument
  3. Muslim Portlander says former boss taunted her with pork before firing her
  4. Coach accused of sexual abuse of a minorCoach accused of sexual abuse of a minor
  5. Lincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to PortlandLincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to Portland

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs