Saturday, April 29, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Bar Harbor Village Green, Maine Street and Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: indivisiblemdi.wordpress.com/
Downeast Climate March–Sister event to the DC People’s Climate March, will be held in Bar Harbor on 29 April, 1-3pm, organized by Indivisible MDI. If you can’t make it to DC or want to keep your carbon footprint low, join us on the Village Green! Our partners include Friends of Acadia, College of the Atlantic, and Climate to Thrive. FMI: indivisiblemdibh@gmail.com and https://indivisiblemdi.wordpress.com/.
