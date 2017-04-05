Down to Earth Climate Justice Stories Film and Speaker in Bangor 4/21

Friday, April 21, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100, Bangor, Maine
“Down to Earth Climate Justice Stories : Changing Hearts, inspiring action” will be shown on Friday, April 21st at the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100, Bangor. Filmmaker Andy Burt will facilitate the discussion following the free and open to the public. showing of the film
In this uplifting and thought-provoking film by Maine’s own Andy Burt, 13 Maine people of diverse ages, cultures, and gender identities — your neighbors — passionately share their experiences and wisdom addressing climate injustices. Some challenge institutions and their own communities to say “no” to fossil fuels expansion. Some embrace their ancestors‟ and present-day struggles for land and water sovereignty. Some are creating a model for fossil-fuel free living. Where do they find courage, hope and support to continue to work on the global crisis of climate change? What can we learn from their experiences and incorporate into our own lives? [www.downtoearthstories.org/]
