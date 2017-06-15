Down East Community Hospital Auxiliary Scholarships

DECH AUXILIARY SCHOLARSHIPS AWARDED

The Down East Community Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Committee debated long and hard over the 12 scholarship applications from five area high school students going to college to pursue majors in the healthcare field. The two Houghton/Bridgham/Ingalls Scholarships go to students entering any facet of the health care field. The Gaddis/MacBride Scholarship is awarded to a student entering a nursing program.

The DECH Auxiliary has proudly been awarding the Houghton/Bridgham/Ingalls Scholarship since 1968. This scholarship started out as a single $250 award honoring Delia Houghton. At some point the name Bridgham was added in honor of Gloria Bridgham, a long time very dedicated member of the Auxiliary. Now the name Ingalls is part of this scholarship in honor of Wilma “Billie” Ingalls, a founding member and another long time committed worker for the Auxiliary. This scholarship fund is now awarding two $1,000 scholarships per year.

The winners of the two 2017 Houghton/Bridgham/Ingalls $1,000 scholarships are Lydia Day and Rebecca Greene. Lydia, the daughter of William & MaryEllen Day of Machiasport, is a Washington Academy graduate who will be attending the University of Maine at Augusta studying dental hygiene. Having been involved in 3 varsity sports as well as many volunteer activities, Lydia is likely to be a contributing member of her college community and beyond.

Machias Memorial High School graduate, Rebecca Greene, is enrolled in the U of Maine’s Kinesiology & Physical Education program heading toward a degree in Physical Therapy. The daughter of Scott & Mary Greene of Lubec, Rebecca has been taking classes to complete her EMT training. Not only did she complete this class successfully, she did it while in high school, maintaining a part-time job and also taking college classes.

The winner of the Gaddis/McBride Scholarship of $1,000 is Libby Kalloch, a Washington Academy graduate from Cutler. The daughter of Matthew & Darnelle Kalloch, Libby has been accepted into Husson University’s nursing program. As a high school student, she earned her CNA certificate while taking a rigorous academic program as well as playing varsity sports and holding down a part-time job.

In the event that a scholarship winner does not meet the requirement of the scholarship, which is to successfully complete one semester and be enrolled in the same health care program for a second semester, the scholarship would then be awarded to the alternate winner. Every year the Auxiliary chooses an alternate for each scholarship. This year’s alternates are Molly Sheehan of Pembroke and MacKenzie Hansen of Eastport.

The DECH Auxiliary would like to thank the many folks in our communities for their support of our fund raising efforts.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →