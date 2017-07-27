Doug Hermann of Wyman & Simpson, Inc. Selected as Recipient of Major Achievement in Construction Award

July 22, 2017, Phippsburg, Maine-The Associated General Contractors of Maine chose Doug Hermann, President of Richmond, Maine based Wyman and Simpson, Inc. as the winner of the Major Achievement in Construction Award. AGC Maine presented the honor at the Sebasco Harbor Resort where members celebrated the annual summer outing with their families.

“Doug’s pathway to company President should be shared with every aspiring contractor. Starting at age 14, he worked as a laborer, then went on to earn his civil engineering degree from UMaine, gained experience in design as well as in the field before buying one of the oldest construction firms in the state” said Jon Smith, Board President of AGC Maine.

The Major Achievement in Construction Award was founded in 1975 to recognize leaders in the industry who had a significant impact on the industry, the marketplace, and Maine. The first winner of the award was Ival “Bud” Cianchette and since then have included other recognizable names including Herbert E. Sargent, William Langford, Peter Vigue, Robert Grondin Jr and many others.

The owners of Shaw Brothers Construction, Jonny, and Danny Shaw added a personal story in which Doug helped their firm with a project. “Name another owner of one of the largest bridge companies in Maine who would get out of the bed in the middle of the night, trudge through mud, rig equipment and operate a crane. Doug not only increased the size of his company but the amount of respect it receives.”

Nearly 100 people gathered at the resort to celebrate Doug’s achievements. He was joined by family, friends, and employees at Wyman and Simpson. The rich history of Wyman and Simpson started in 1924. The company was founded by Maine highway engineer’s Walworth Simpson and A.P. Wyman. They tackled some of Maine’s largest and iconic projects including the Augusta Reservoir, Ticonic Bridge in Waterville and Jordan Pond Bridge in Acadia National Park for the Rockefeller family.

Doug purchased Wyman and Simpson, Inc. in 1991, the 67th year of business. Under Doug’s leadership, the company leveraged innovations in construction to open new doors. In 2011 the firm built the nation’s first multi-span hybrid composite beam bridge, a 540-foot long by 32-foot wide Knickerbocker Bridge in Boothbay Harbor. They also built two “bridges in a backpack”, a composite beam bridge system developed by UMaine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center.

Many of Doug’s peers applauded the selection of Doug as the winner, Robert Grondin III of R.J. Grondin Construction said, “Doug Hermann is a man of integrity, and his team exemplifies the spirit of all us Mainers. We are proud of his accomplishments and the fact that he is most worthy of the 2017 MAC award.”

During Doug’s career, he was a constant advocate for public awareness of Maine’s infrastructure challenges in roles with Maine Better Transportation Association, AGC Maine, and on the Maine Transportation Trust. His firm won three Build Maine Awards, a National Cement Association Award, and a National Safety Award.

“Wyman and Simpson, Inc. continues to help AGC Maine train new and experienced crane operators as they pursue national certifications. They fundamentally recognize that we have to work together to make the industry safer and build that next generation of skilled workers,” said Don Partridge, AGC Maine’s Workforce Development Director.

Today Doug is transitioning the firm to employees Kim Suhr and Brent Chesley and has more time to spend with his five grandchildren. He is an avid outdoorsman, skiing, hiking and mountain biking are his passions. Doug doesn’t pursue his passions for his benefit; he helps give back. He is on the Board of Maine Adaptive Sports, and he helps build trails with the Royal Conservation Trust and the Appalachian Mountain Club.

“Doug talked about the need for the industry to create new opportunities for young constructors to become industry leaders. It’s our hope that his story, one from a young laborer to transforming a firm with almost 100 years of history, is an inspiration to all Mainers,” said Jon Smith.

The event was made possible by Major Achievement in Construction Award Sponsor Ray Labbe & Sons of Brunswick, and summer outing sponsors Sargent Corporation, Cross Insurance, Lane Construction, Cianbro and Wyman and Simpson. Our Silver, Platinum and Copper Sponsors Milton Cat, R.J. Grondin Construction, Atlantic Mechanical, CCB, ES Boulos, and Great Falls Construction. For more information about Doug Hermann and the “MAC” award, please visit www.agcmaine.org/mac.

