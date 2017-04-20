DOT to do maintenance on Penobscot Narrows Bridge April 24-June 6

PROSPECT — The Maine Department of Transportation will install new pavement and waterproofing membrane on Penobscot Narrows Bridge, connecting Verona Island and Prospect over the Penobscot River, between April 24 and June 6.

A single shoulder will be closed on the bridge April 24-30, according to the DOT press release. Traffic over the bridge will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic controlled by flaggers May 1-19. Drivers using routes 1 and 174 will need to plan on delays of up to 3 minutes at a time.

Between May 1 and May 19, crews are allowed to work seven days a week, 24 hours per day while the bridge is reduced to only one lane. Work after the bridge is reopened to two lanes will take place overnight only between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. No work or lane closures are allowed between noon May 26 and 8 a.m. on May 30 to avoid Memorial Day weekend traffic.

This project will insure the bridge has a smooth riding surface and the superstructure is protected for many decades to come.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the flaggers within the work zone and to not block entrances to businesses along Route 1.

Construction work is weather-dependent so the schedule may change.

Lane Construction Corporation of Portland will be performing this $2.5 million project.

