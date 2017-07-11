Friday, July 28, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-828-1234; kitetails.org
Join the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine for their summer production of Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz! Dorothy and her little dog are lost in the land of Oz and need help following the yellow brick road all the way back to home sweet home–Kansas. Can you help them? In this special main stage play that invites audience participation, the munchkins of Oz are played by you! Dorothy meets all kinds of friends along the way: the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, two witches (one friendly and one wicked) all on the way to see a great and powerful wizard.
By Steve and Kathy Hotchner, based on the book by L. Frank Baum, produced with permission from Dramatic Publishing Company. Performed for children and their families by our company of young actors.
$9/members, $10/visitors, $16 to stay and play and see the show. Purchase tickets online, call (800) 838-3006, or stop by the Museum & Theatre’s front desk.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →