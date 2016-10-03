Donate blood with the Red Cross to support cancer patients and others needing blood

BANGOR, Maine — The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and other patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

More than 1.6 million new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. this year and 246,600 of them will be invasive breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Cancer patients may need blood products during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

The Red Cross must collect about 14,000 blood donations every day to help patients, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those needing transfusions. Donors of all blood types are needed.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

Blood donation opportunities are:

– 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, Gardiner Federal Credit Union, 420 Brunswick Ave.

– 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, South Parish Congregational Church, 9 Church St.

– 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, Winslow VFW, 175 Veterans Drive, Winslow.

– 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, American Legion, 335 Limerock St., Rockland.

– Noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, Knights of Columbus, St. Denis Church, 298 Grand Army Road.

– Noon-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Farmington.

– 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Knights of Columbus, 109 Spring St., Gardiner.

– Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, Skowhegan Community Center, 39 Poulin Drive.

– Noon-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, Knights of Columbus, 148 Main St., Route 4, Jay.

– Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, Down East Family YMCA, 238 State St., Ellsworth.

– 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, Oxford Hills High School, Route 26, South Paris.

– 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, Milbridge Grammar School, 39 Washington St., Milbridge.

– 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, Erskine Academy, 309 Windsor Road, South China.

– 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, Kaplan University, 14 Marketplace Drive, Augusta.

– Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, Northeast Technical Institute, 1010 Stillwater Ave., Bangor.

