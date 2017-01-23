Don Gorvett’s Piscataqua Fine Arts Gallery and Studio presenting The Boston Elevated Railway and Other Vanished Landmarks by artist and printmaker, Sidney Hurwitz. Opening Reception on Friday, Feb 3, 2017 4 – 7pm

For Immediate Release

Don Gorvett’s Piscataqua Fine Arts Gallery & Studio is presenting The Boston Elevated Railway and Other Vanished Landmarks by artist and printmaker, Sidney Hurwitz. Opening Reception on Friday, Feb 3, 2017 4 – 7pm. Exhibition will be on view until February 12, 2017.

Internationally acclaimed Boston artist, Sidney Hurwitz has exhibited work on several occasions at Don Gorvett’s Piscataqua Fine Arts Gallery. Most recently presented was a selection of the Thames Series prints, recording Hurwitz’s observations of the changing industrial London riverfront. We continue with a selection of Hurwitz’s hand-colored etchings, this time focusing on the Boston’s elevated train systems and other industrial landmarks. The elevated train system, designed and built in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century, was slowly dismantled and replaced with trolleys and buses. Hurwitz recorded the elevated railway at the end of its days in the 1980’s. The richly hand-colored aquatint etchings provide us with a cool yet nostalgic description of Boston’s complex urban artifacts and industrial fragments documenting a portion of the city’s legacy.

Mr. Hurwitz is Professor Emeritus of Art at Boston University where he has taught for over thirty years. His work is part of numerous public collections both in America and abroad including the Museum of Modern Art, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, the Worcester Art Museum, Library of Congress Print Collection, the Boston Public Library Print Collection, Victoria and Albert Museum, the Krakow National Museum and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Printmaker and colleague, Don Gorvett operates Piscataqua Fine Arts Gallery, open year round in historic downtown Portsmouth, NH. and Perkins Cove Gallery, Ogunquit ME., open seasonally. Please join us for the opening reception and light refreshments at Piscataqua Fine Arts on Feb 3, 4-7pm. For more information, please call Vivienne at 603.436.7278

(image caption)

Sidney Hurwitz – Green Line

Green Line, 1985

Etching with hand-coloring, 22.25 x 29 inches

Edition 20

Photo credit Piscataqua Fine Art

