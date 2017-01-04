Maine-Owned Don Foshay’s Discount Tire Grows Through Team Resources

Ratchet+Wrench is the leading automotive magazine that exclusively serves auto care center owners and operators. Each issue examines in-depth the operational procedures, daily challenges, and progressive ideas for building the business.

Don Foshay, President Don Foshay’s Discount Tire and Alignment spoke with Ratchet+Wrench writer Travis Bean and discussed the company’s growth strategy and future plans. Foshay’s currently has six retail locations in Maine, plus a separate wholesale division, making it the largest Cooper Tire dealer in New England. Over the past 30 years, the company has developed a stellar reputation over the for its customer service. For their January 2017 issue, R+W wanted to understand more about how a privately owned, local Maine business remains competitive and exceeds expectations against national chains.

“It’s a team effort.” says Don. Managers from each of the six locations meet regularly to discuss sales reports, address industry and market trends, and brainstorm new approaches. It gives Foshay varying perspectives on issues and allows him to delegate duties for the upcoming year. “The managers of our six locations have direct and spirited input into our daily processes. It gets everybody invested in the actual fixing of a problem,” he says. “As opposed to everyone just getting an email from me, saying, ‘This is how it’s going to be fixed.’”

However, input is not just from management. “Each store can pick out three people to join in on the brainstorming each month,” he says. “Just get the ideas flowing.” Meeting times are held to an hour and a half, so they don’t drag on. “We want to keep the energy up and the ideas going. Bring the juice!” Foshay also hosts the meeting outside the office at a relaxing location. “Changing the environment definitely opens up the creativity.” says Foshay.

Lastly, Foshay makes sure that the meetings are set up well in advance so everyone can be prepared. That gives the store enough flexibility to make sure there is store coverage, and not stressing everyone out by being short handed.

One might think the tendency would be to just rehash a few stories and talk on the surface with the associates. Instead, there is a real focus and intensity that leads to productivity. Shop numbers are carefully analyzed and broken down to areas where improvements can be made. That could include strategizing a push for specific percentage growth in gross sales, or revisiting issues the committee has addressed in the past, such as streamlining parts purchasing or selecting a management system. With a frequent technician shortage, ideas are always discussed as to where to find and develop new personnel.

With 80 employees and $16 million in annual revenue, Don Foshay’s Discount Tire and Alignment is a Maine success story. As the company maps out its next phase of growth, they’ll continue to use their best natural resource – their associates.

Don Foshay’s Discount Tire and Alignment is located in South Portland, Brunswick, Camden, Hallowell, Damariscotta, and Belfast. http://www.donfoshays.com

