DON CAMPBELL BAND Patriotic Concert for Veterans Day

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME
For more information: 2074428455; chocolatechurcharts.org/
Saturday, November 11. 7:30pm. $15 advance/$18 door.
Don Campbell is a singer-songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist whose music is inspired by sources as diverse as the Celtic and Canadian Maritimes music of his family to Dan Fogelberg, Vince Gill, the Beatles and novelist, Stephen King. This concert features music that ranges in genre and includes Don’s original songs dedicated to Veterans as well as cover songs. The fiddle player does a stirring National Anthem to open the show most usually. It’s a non-political, family show. There will also be a multimedia piece included. Complimentary tickets for Veterans and their guest are available through a variety of outlets. Tickets are limited.
