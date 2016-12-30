Dollar General opens new store in Eddington

EDDINGTON, Maine — Dollar General’s newest store at 1030 Main Road in Eddington is open, and plans to celebrate with its official grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, with prizes and special deals.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, in a company press release. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

The store will carry national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health and beauty products.

Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Anyone interested in joining the Dollar General team may visit the Career section at www.dollargeneral.com.

Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services.

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $127 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping nearly more than 7.9 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education, according to the press release. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

