Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill , Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

Blue Hill area dog trainer Whitney Thurston will give the first of a series of presentations on dog ownership and training at the Blue Hill Public Library on Saturday January 14th at 11:00 AM. The title of the first seminar is Dogspeak: Understanding Canine Body Language.

Your dog is constantly communicating with you–but are you paying attention to what they’re saying? The ability to read your dog’s body language is the most important skill for keeping your dog happy and safe. In this seminar, Whitney Thurston will show participants how to recognize what dogs look like when they’re happy, anxious, relaxed, or worried. She will also talk about warning signs that most people miss just before fights and bites.

This is a FREE seminar but also a fundraiser to sustain a pet food pantry at the Tree of Life food pantry, located in Blue Hill. Donations of cash or pet food will be collected at the door from anyone who would like to contribute.

Whitney Thurston is a local dog trainer and owner of Salty Dogs Obedience & Adventure. Whitney specializes in working with fearful and reactive dogs, and is very passionate about building a community on the peninsula of well behaved, socialized dogs, and educated, empowered owners.

This human only event (no dogs please—they already know this subject material!) is sponsored by the library. There is no charge, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.

