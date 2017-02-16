Dogsled rides special at Viles Arboretum for school vacation

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Viles Arboretum

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Viles Arboretum is offering a special for all school kids 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the arboretum, 153 Hospital St.

Heywood Kennels of Augusta will introduce the history and sport of dogsledding and provide rides for $13 for adults and $8 for children. Photos will be taken and posted on the arboretum’s Facebook page for participant access. Call for details at 626-7989. Plan to arrive early.

