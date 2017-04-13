Dog Ears at the Brewer Public Library

By Brewer Public Library
Posted April 13, 2017, at 4:09 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Contact Brewer Public Library staff to schedule your 15-minute appointment to read to Copper or Belle, our Tail Waggin’

Tutors! Call the Library at 989-7943 for more information or to sign up.

