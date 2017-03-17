Dog Ears at the Brewer Public Library

By Brewer Public Library
Posted March 17, 2017, at 12:59 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Dog Ears reading therapy (repeats each week, 3:30 – 5:00 PM on Wednesdays) Contact Brewer Public Library staff to schedule your 15-minute appointment to read to Copper or Belle, our Tail Waggin’ Tutors! Call the Library at 989-7943 for more information or to sign up.

