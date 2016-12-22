Dog Bite Prevention Workshop at the Brewer Public Library

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Ever been in a tense situation with a strange dog? Curious how to best show new animals you’re friendly? Come to this

interactive session with Diane Cunningham of Paws Down Training Service. Through fun presentations, handouts, and hands-on practice sessions with friendly training dogs, participants of all ages will gain skills to prevent dog bites. Space is limited; call the Library at 989-7943 to register or for more information.

