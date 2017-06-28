Doctors Without Borders veteran to discuss his experiences in the field

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Tarratine, 81 Park St., Bangor, Maine
For more information: 212-400-3426; doctorswithoutborders.org
BANGOR, Maine — Veteran Doctors Without Borders anesthesiologist Dr. Gerry Bashein will discuss his experiences in the field and provide an in-person opportunity to find out more about the group’s programs across the globe at a “Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders On the Road” event, 5:30-6:30 p.m., with donor reception at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, at The Tarratine, 81 Park St. Event is free but register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/msf-on-the-road-maine-bangor-tickets-35607992464 . For information, contact Jeremy Wells at ontheroad@newyork.msf.org, 212-400-3426 or visit www. doctorswithoutborders.org.
