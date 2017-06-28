Doctors Without Borders veteran to discuss his experiences in the field

Posted June 28, 2017, at 12:58 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Tarratine, 81 Park St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 212-400-3426; doctorswithoutborders.org

BANGOR, Maine — Veteran Doctors Without Borders anesthesiologist Dr. Gerry Bashein will discuss his experiences in the field and provide an in-person opportunity to find out more about the group’s programs across the globe at a “Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders On the Road” event, 5:30-6:30 p.m., with donor reception at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, at The Tarratine, 81 Park St. Event is free but register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/msf-on-the-road-maine-bangor-tickets-35607992464 . For information, contact Jeremy Wells at ontheroad@newyork.msf.org, 212-400-3426 or visit www. doctorswithoutborders.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Father, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta riverFather, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta river
  3. The Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisisThe Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisis
  4. Trooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine TurnpikeTrooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine Turnpike
  5. Maine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election systemMaine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election system

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs