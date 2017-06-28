Doctors Without Borders: On The Road

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Tarratine, 81 Park St., Bangor, ME 04401
For more information: 212-400-3426; eventbrite.com/e/msf-on-the-road-maine-bangor-tickets-35607992464
Veteran Doctors Without Borders anesthesiologist Dr. Gerry Bashein will discuss his experiences in the field and provide an in-person opportunity to find out more about our programs across the globe.
Join us for an hour-long conversation starting at 5:30pm. Donor Reception to follow at 6:30pm.
This is a free event.
