DMM, Inc. Wins Four Awards of Excellence in the Printing Industries of New England Awards Competition

April 27, 2017

DMM, Inc. Wins Four Awards of Excellence in the Printing Industries of New England Award Competition

PINE has announced that DMM, Inc. of Scarborough, Maine has won four awards in the Association’s New England regional Awards of Excellence Competition. The announcement was made April 5th during PINE’s Industry Awards Gala, held at the Mechanics Hall in Worcester, MA, with hundreds of industry professionals in attendance. PINE’s Awards of Excellence Competition, attracted over 320 entries from 41 printing and imaging companies across New England competing in a variety of printing and graphic communications categories such as best annual report, direct mail campaign, labels & packaging, and more.

DMM, Inc. won four awards in the following categories: Customized Variable Data Digital Printing, Posters, Art Prints, and Digital Print on Demand. A panel of judges with extensive experience in print production were brought in to examine the wide range of work submitted. Each entry was judged anonymously on its own merit in a category with similar printed pieces. The judging criteria included: registration, clarity and neatness, sharpness of halftones and line drawings, richness and tonal qualities of color, paper and ink selection, ink coverage, difficulty of printing, effective contrast or softness, overall visual impact and bindery.

“Our judges have a total of 80 years of print production experience and are invited across the country to other PIA associations to judge so they have seen all levels of print,” said Christine Hagopian, PINE’s Director of Programs. “The quality of PINE members’ entries can stand up against any other across the country. Our members should be very proud of that.”

For more information, contact Theresa A. Cloutier, SVP of Marketing and Customer Experience at DMM, Inc. at 800-883-6930.

PINE is the largest trade association to serve printing and graphic communications companies throughout New England. PINE serves more than 360 member companies through a wide range of products and services that enhance member profitability. The Association is affiliated with the world’s largest graphic arts trade association, Printing Industries of America.

