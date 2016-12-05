DIY Toy Makers Club

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-828-1234; kitetails.org/

Want to learn how to make your own toys with simple household tools? Join us for this drop-off class designed for ages 4 – 8. We’ll learn how to make mini-robots out of toothbrush heads and small motors, flower presses, toy rafts, and more! At the end of the workshop, you’ll go home with a creation or two for yourself or to give to friends and family! Sign up for one, or all three workshops, we’ll make something different each week! This is a drop-off program, and space is limited so sign up today.

$15/members, $20/visitors. To register, call 207-828-1234×231, register online, or stop by in person at 142 Free Street in Portland.

