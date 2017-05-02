DIY Mother’s Day Card Making

By Artascope at bec
Posted May 02, 2017, at 9:14 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/diy-mothers-day-card-making-tickets-33934421769

Join us on May 13th from 1 pm-4 pm to make a personalized card Mom will always cherish. Kelli McNichols will be demonstrating basic Chinese Brush Painting techniques, and you’ll leave with an lovely painted card you made yourself.

Free and open to all ages. No need to register. Families welcome!

Plus, The Gallery at Railroad Square will have a exclusive opening during the event for those who would like to browse for a handmade artisan gift to give to that special person.

