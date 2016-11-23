Community

Dixmont United Methodist Church Turkey Pie Supper

By Robin Vile
Posted Nov. 23, 2016, at 8:01 p.m.

The Dixmont United Methodist Church will hold their 28th Annual Turkey Pie Supper Saturday, December 3, 2016 from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at the Dixmont Snowmobile Clubhouse on the Cates Rd. The menu is Homemade all meat Turkey Pie, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Squash, Carrots, Peas, Yeast Rolls, Desserts and Drinks. Admission is $8.00 for Adults, $4.00 for Children under 12 and Free for Children under 5. Turkey Pies are available for purchase at $14.00 each. To place an order call or text Robin at 745-0048. Drawing of the Dixmont Neighbors Helping Neighbors Baskets will be held after supper.

