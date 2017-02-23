District VI High School Instrumental Jazz Festival at MDI on March 1st

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Mount Desert Island High School, Eagle Lake Road, Bar Harbor, Maine For more information: mdihsmusic.org/district-jazz-festival.html

For the past forty years, since the days of MDI High School Music Director Dick Ordway, the Mount Desert Island Music Boosters have been encouraging musical performance and education on Mount Desert Island. Their efforts over the decades have created opportunities for and nurtured talent in many of the young people who have passed through the island’s music programs and were supported by this group’s promotion, enrichment and fundraising. Many have heard the MDIHS’s impressive pep band at sporting matches and in village Memorial Day parades.

On March 1st 2017, the MDI HS Music Boosters present to the public an opportunity to experience excellence in music of a different sort, as they host the District VI High School Instrumental Jazz Festival. During the day and into the evening, students from this educational district, which includes high schools in Bucksport, Ellsworth and George Stevens Academy (Blue Hill) to the west, Brewer to the north, and downeast, Calais and Shead (Eastport), along with MDI, will come together for a day of celebrating all styles of jazz performance. It is sure to be a day of excellent performances and a smorgasbord of tunes.

The groups that will be performing range from small intimate combos to full big bands, and the styles of music these kids will play hails from all corners of the jazz world. This event is an opportunity for the students to get feedback from judges who critique their performances to guide improvement as they prepare to join their peers for the annual State Instrumental Jazz Festival, this year to be held at Nokomis High School in Newport over two days later in March.

For the past few years under the direction of Michael Remy, the MDI music program has brought home several outstanding musicianship awards and the state championship in their division last year; in a different division at last year’s states, GSA and Ellsworth, whose young band is directed by Joe Wainer, placed first and second. Several groups from GSA and MDI were recently selected for the prestigious Berklee Jazz Festival in Boston where they gave award-winning performances, including a nice second place for one of GSA’s combos directed by Steve Orlotsky. Here in eastern Maine we do not lack for excellent musicianship.

The first act starts at 9:45 am and the music goes until 8:15pm or so, with the groups changing every 45minutes. During the school day there will be a single venue for combos, while in the afternoon and evening, there will be a choice of big bands in one space or additional combos in another. Food service will be available for three meals; there will be continental breakfast, cold lunch homemade sandwiches and hot supper including a popular crock pot buffet, as well as snacks and desserts. Volunteers are welcome in a variety of positions; there is a signup on the MDI HS Music Program webpage http://www.mdihsmusic.org/volunteers.html The snowdate will be March 2. Another opportunity to see just the MDI bands, including those from the island elementary schools is Monday February 27th, 6pm at the High School. Checking out any of these groups will be time well spent.

