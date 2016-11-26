Discovering Creativity & Sacred Space

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-921-6116; librarycamden.org/event/discovering-creativity-and-sacred-space-december-14/

Presentation by the artist/writer team of Su.Sane and Robert Hake. ADVANCE REGISTRATION REQUIRED: contact Quarry Hill at 207-921-6116 or qhinfo@penbayhealthcare.org. Program is part of Quarry Hill’s Adventures in Living Well series for adults age 50 and better.

