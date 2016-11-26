Discovering Creativity & Sacred Space

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Nov. 26, 2016, at 4:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-921-6116; librarycamden.org/event/discovering-creativity-and-sacred-space-december-14/

Presentation by the artist/writer team of Su.Sane and Robert Hake. ADVANCE REGISTRATION REQUIRED: contact Quarry Hill at 207-921-6116 or qhinfo@penbayhealthcare.org. Program is part of Quarry Hill’s Adventures in Living Well series for adults age 50 and better.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Holden school open Friday to help families cope with 8-year-old’s deathHolden school open Friday to help families cope with 8-year-old’s death
  2. Maine’s lake monster you’ve never heard ofMaine’s lake monster you’ve never heard of
  3. Trump urged to abolish national monuments, an unprecedented moveTrump urged to abolish national monuments, an unprecedented move
  4. Police: Robberies at Dysart’s, Bangor home invasions may be linkedPolice: Robberies at Dysart’s, Bangor home invasions may be linked
  5. Hazardous travel conditions expected for post-Thanksgiving commuteHazardous travel conditions expected for post-Thanksgiving commute

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Education