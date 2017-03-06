Community

Discover Girl Scouts

By Girl Scouts of Maine
Posted March 06, 2017, at 4:58 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary, 249 N Deer Isle Road, Deer Isle, ME

For more information: 888-922-4763; girlscoutsofmaine.org/en/events/event-list.html

Girl Scouts helps girls develop their full potential. When a girl becomes a Girl Scout, she grows into a young woman who is self-confident, strong and compassionate. She learns how to build and maintain healthy relationships. She becomes more aware of the world around her and uses her skills and talents to make her world a better place. Learn more at one of our Discover Girl Scouts events! Find an event near you at girlscoutsofmaine.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Body of Penobscot Narrows Bridge jumper found
  2. Houlton rolls out welcome mat for marijuana businessesHoulton rolls out welcome mat for marijuana businesses
  3. A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.
  4. Massachusetts woman killed in weekend snowmobile crashMassachusetts woman killed in weekend snowmobile crash
  5. Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’