By Girl Scouts of Maine
Posted March 02, 2017, at 4:54 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Brownville Elementary School, 774 Main Road, Brownville, ME

For more information: 888-922-4763; girlscoutsofmaine.org/en/events/event-list.html

Girl Scouts helps girls develop their full potential. When a girl becomes a Girl Scout, she grows into a young woman who is self-confident, strong and compassionate. She learns how to build and maintain healthy relationships. She becomes more aware of the world around her and uses her skills and talents to make her world a better place. Learn more at one of our Discover Girl Scouts events! Find an event near you at girlscoutsofmaine.org.

