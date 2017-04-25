Dirigo Speaks Presents: Lucas St. Clair, President Elliotsville Plantation

Sunday, May 7, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; Bangorpubliclibrary.org
A North Woods native, St. Clair remains an avid outdoorsman – fly fishing, canoeing, and hiking around Maine and the world. Currently managing Elliotsville Plantation Inc. (EPI), a swath of more than 125,000 acres of timber land in Northern and Central Maine. In 2016, President Obama accepted 89,000 acres from EPI to create the newest piece of the National Park Service, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. AARP Maine and the Bangor Daily News are pleased to welcome St. Clair to Dirigo Speaks to learn more about the future of land management in one of America’s last remaining wild places.
