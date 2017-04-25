Dirigo Speaks Presents: Kristen Miale, President of Good Shepherd Food Bank

By Bangor Public Library
Posted April 25, 2017, at 1:35 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; Bangorpubliclibrary.org

Exclusive conversations with the people shaping Maine’s culture, economy, policies, and communities.

Dirigo Speaks presents Kristen Miale. Kristen Miale is the President of Good Shepherd Food Bank, Maine’s largest hunger relief organization. Good Shepherd Food Bank works with a network of 400 nonprofit organizations to distribute 21 million pounds of food a year throughout the state to people in need.

Lauren Abbate & Abigail Curtis of the Bangor Daily News will be hosting the Q&A portion of the evening

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Woman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from BrewerWoman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from Brewer
  2. Trump, LePage actions threaten Maine’s national monumentTrump, LePage actions threaten Maine’s national monument
  3. Lewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to ForbesLewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to Forbes
  4. Lincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to PortlandLincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to Portland
  5. Muslim Portlander says former boss taunted her with pork before firing her

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs