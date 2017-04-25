Dirigo Speaks Presents: Best-Selling Author Christina Baker-Kline

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; Bangorpubliclibrary.org
Kline is the author of five novels, including the #1 New York Times bestselling Orphan Train. Her other novels include Bird in Hand, The Way Life Should Be, Desire Lines and Sweet Water. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, the San Francisco Chronicle, LitHub, Psychology Today, among other places. She lives outside of New York City and on the coast of Maine. Her latest work, A Piece of the World, tells the story of Christina Olson, the real-life muse of artist Andrew Wyeth as portrayed in his 1948 masterpiece, Christina’s World. It is a story about the burdens and blessings of family history, and how an artist and muse can come together to forge a new and timeless legacy. We honored to welcome Christina Baker-Kline to Dirigo Speaks and hope you will join us for this special evening.
