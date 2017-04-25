Dirigo Speaks Presents: Best-Selling Author Anita Shreve

Thursday, June 29, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; bangorpubliclibrary.org
Publishing her first novel in 1989, Shreve has since published twelve additional novels including the award-winning, The Weight of Water, The Pilot’s Wife, and Light on Snow. Shreve’s new book, The Stars Are Fire, is based on the true story of Maine’s most devastating fires of 1947 that destroyed more than 17,000 acres from Bar Harbor to Kittery. In Shreve’s newest novel, Grace Holland and her husband fight to protect their young children and community from the oncoming fires and then deal with the wreckage, physically and emotionally, afterwards. We are pleased to welcome Anita Shreve to Dirigo Speaks and look forward to our evening with her on June 29th at the Bangor Public Library.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →