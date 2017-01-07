Director Celebrates 15 Years at the Blue Hill Public Library

By Blue Hill Library,
Posted Jan. 07, 2017, at 11:54 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Blue Hill Public Library will be celebrating Rich Boulet’s 15 years of service as library director with an informal reception and “Fine Amnesty Day,” this Friday January 13th. The reception will be from 2:00 to 4:00 PM downstairs near the reference desk, and Fine Amnesty will be all day. Overdue fines will be forgiven for all returned items from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

“Rich is all about the community,” says board member Sarah Pebworth. “The board felt that a reception for library patrons and Fine Amnesty Day are very appropriate ways to honor his years of great work for this library. Patrons can start the year with a clean slate and help the library celebrate this exciting milestone.” For more information call the Library on 374-5515.

