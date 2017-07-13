Thursday, July 27, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
All children and their families are invited to the Southwest Harbor Public Library Thursday evening, July 27, 6:30 to see the premier performance of the Dinosaur Play.
New York City based theater-maker, Tara Elliott, will present this new show about some very old reptiles, adapted from the beloved book by Joanna Cole, Magic School Bus: In the Time of Dinosaurs. Summer Story Campers will be featured guests in the performance. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.
