DINNER/DANCE AND AUCTIONS TO BENEFIT THE CLIFTON AREA SNOWMOBILE CLUB

By Nancy Hatch
Posted Jan. 13, 2017, at 3:29 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Benefit Dinner, Dance and Auctions to benefit The Clifton Area Snowmobile Club, 570 North Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 2078437270

A benefit dinner, dessert auction, other auctions and dance to benefit the Clifton Area Snowmobile Club will be held at the Penobscot County Conservation Clubhouse, 570 North Main Street in Brewer on February 4th. A dinner of baked beans, casseroles, hotdogs, cole slaw and rolls will be served from 5 pm till 6 6 pm followed by a dessert auction. Chinese auction, silent auction and 50/50 raffle will be ongoing during the meal and dessert auction. The dance will follow with Dola Hinckley singing. The cost of the meal is $8.00 and the dance is $4.00

