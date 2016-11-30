Dinner/Auction to benefit Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Food Pantry

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: For more information: 207-299-5186

On Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Food Pantry is teaming up with the Bangor Elks Club and Stagecoach catering to hold a dinner/auction. Stagecoach catering will be hosting this silent and live auction along with a fabulous dinner. Open to the public, and beginning at 5:30 p.m., you will enjoy assorted appetizers while making bids in our silent auction room. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m., with the closing of the silent auction bidding. Enjoy dessert while raising your hands high during our live auction beginning at 8 p.m.

Please join us in the continuing commitment to strengthen and sustain the food pantry. Net proceeds from the event are for the benefit of Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Food Pantry.

Contact Carol Lackedy at 207-299-5186 or clackedy@yahoo.com.

