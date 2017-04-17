Dinner Theater in Belfast Features Maine Playwrights

Friday, May 5, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, May 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: United Farmers Market of Belfast, 18 Spring Street, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207 536 9123; belfastmaskers.com
The Belfast Maskers will present four evenings of dinner theater in May that include a catered meal, wine, desert and four one-act plays by authors from around the state of Maine. The selections include both comedy and drama.
Peter’s Muse, a comedy by David Vasdauskas of Brunswick, is set in 19th Century Moscow, and recounts a spirited conversation between Peter Tchaikovsky and his younger brother, Modest.
Mansion on the Hill, a drama by Eddie Adelman of Belfast, tells the story of two homeless people who are forced to confront their pasts on a rainy night in a city park.
Meet the Author, a comedy by David Susman of Saco, is set at a book-signing. Hilarity abounds when a quirky female fan comes in to meet the eligible male author.
Houston is a comedy by Michael Kimball of Cape Neddick. When two astronauts on the space shuttle suddenly realize that their craft is about to explode, they call down to Houston, only to find out that Mission Control has been outsourced to India.
The actors in the four plays include Sunny Kirkham, Dennis Harrington, Makaila Redden, Calvin Redden, Ivy Lobato, Mark Durbin, James Clayton, Vincent Abaldo, and Jenny Tibbetts. The plays are directed by Mark Durbin and Eddie Adelman.
“We’ve limited the seating to ensure an intimate evening of theater for the attendees,” says Adelman. “Unlike a traditional theater setting with a stage, the audience will feel like they’re right on top of the action.”
The dates of the dinner theater are Friday May 5, Saturday May 6, Friday May 12 and Saturday May 13. Dinner is served at 7pm and includes both meat and vegetarian options. The 10-20 minute plays will immediately follow the dinner. The venue is the recently renovated United Farmers Market of Belfast (formerly The Mathews Brother Building) at 18 Spring Street in Belfast.
For reservations go to belfastmakers.com. Or call (207) 536-9123.
