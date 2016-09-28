Dinner, entertainment and auction to benefit steeple fund at Chestnut Street Church

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden, Maine For more information: 207-763-3940

CAMDEN, Maine — Dinner, entertainment by Rosey Gerry and an auction beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, will be held at Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St. to benefit the restoration of the church’s steeple, which house’s the town’s clock.

Dinner will include Yankee pot roast or veggie dinners, with blueberry cobbler and apple crisp. There will be singing, guitar, banjo, stories and comedy, a live auction, a silent auction, games and “Maine Costume/Outfit Show” in which participants are invited to come dressed as a “Mainer.”

Suggested donation is $10 for ages 13 and older; $6 ages 5-12; free up to age 4.

Questions? Call Marilyn for details at 763-3940 or 322-2679.

