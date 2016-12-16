Community

Dinner and silent auction and show at Bath

Posted Dec. 16, 2016, at 3:53 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: New Meadows Childcare and Learning Center, 150 Congress St., Bath, Maine

BATH, Maine — Studio 48 Performing Arts Center Winter Showcase and New England Regional Theater Company’s dinner and silent auction and show, 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, New Meadows Childcare and Learning Center, 150 Congress Ave. A meet, greet and bid will be held 4-5 p.m. Tickets $20, $35 per couple, $15 students and senior citizens, $50 family of four. Contact Rebecca Beck at 319-5148 or email rebeccabeck@comcast.net .

