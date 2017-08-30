Dinner and an Evening With Elvis

By Rolf Staples
Posted Aug. 30, 2017, at 7:57 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Bangor Grange Hall, 1192 Ohio St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 2078849339; bangorgrange.org

Come to the historic Bangor Grange hall, 1192 Ohio St., on Saturday, September 16 to enjoy a delicious roast beef supper, including homemade rolls and pies. Then, proceed to our auditorium and tap your feet, sing, and dance while Jessi Mallory entertains you with The Elvis Years!

Supper at 5:30 pm until sold out for $8 each. Show at 7 pm for $7. Both for only $14.

Proceeds to benefit hall restorations.

