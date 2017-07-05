Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Anglers Restaurant, 215 East Main Street, Searsport, ME
For more information: 207-548-0327; facebook.com/events/1928980720718089
Dining for a Cause – Tuesday, August 1st, Anglers Restaurant, Searsport 4PM – 8PM
Great Food, Fun and Fresh Local Dining for a Great Cause.
The Searsport First Congregational Church is currently fundraising for a wheelchair lift/elevator. We have dozens of community, civic, government, youth groups and more using our facilities. We are also the schools emergency shelter. The need is great for us to get a lift/elevator.
Anglers will donate a portion of their sales between the hours of 4 PM – 8 PM to our lift/elevator fund.
Live drawing of our Raffle Extravaganza, (50 – $2 bills in sequential order, 1 – $100 bill, $100’s in scratch tickets), at 7 PM – Tickets are $5 per ticket. You are guaranteed a minimum of $200! Please see Jessica Hall, Sandra Otis-Anderson, Dorothy Alling, Karen Kelley, Wayne Hamilton, stop in the office, get them that night at Anglers (before 7PM) or call 207-548-0327 to get your tickets.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →