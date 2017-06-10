Dine Like the Troops- Castine Historic Dinner

Monday, June 26, 2017 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Wilson Museum, Perkins St, Castine, Maine
For more information: facebook.com/Friends-of-Castine-Fortifications-1910614999220380/
The Friends of Castine Fortifications are hosting an authentic dinner to celebrate the rich history of Castine and upcoming encampment in September- “1779-1783 Fort George – Protected by the Crown”, September 9-10 ~ Celebrating Castine’s Fort George During the American Revolution. Be Sure to reserve your seat TODAY!
When: Monday June 26 – 5pm, Where: Hutchins Education Center, Wilson Museum, Perkins Street, Castine.
Cost: $50 per person – Cash Bar (All proceeds benefit the September event)
Brought to you by Friends of Castine Fortifications. For more information and for reservations, contact: FriendsofCastineFortifications@gmail.com
Find us on Facebook- “Friends of Castine Fortifications”
Please make checks payable to:“Castine Community Partners”
*Memo Line- FOCF Dinner*
Tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.
