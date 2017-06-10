Community

Dine Like the Troops- Castine Historic Dinner

By Chrissy Allen
Posted June 10, 2017, at 9:50 a.m.

Monday, June 26, 2017 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Wilson Museum, Perkins St, Castine, Maine

For more information: facebook.com/Friends-of-Castine-Fortifications-1910614999220380/

The Friends of Castine Fortifications are hosting an authentic dinner to celebrate the rich history of Castine and upcoming encampment in September- “1779-1783 Fort George – Protected by the Crown”, September 9-10 ~ Celebrating Castine’s Fort George During the American Revolution. Be Sure to reserve your seat TODAY!

When: Monday June 26 – 5pm, Where: Hutchins Education Center, Wilson Museum, Perkins Street, Castine.

Cost: $50 per person – Cash Bar (All proceeds benefit the September event)

Brought to you by Friends of Castine Fortifications. For more information and for reservations, contact: FriendsofCastineFortifications@gmail.com

Find us on Facebook- “Friends of Castine Fortifications”

Please make checks payable to:“Castine Community Partners”

*Memo Line- FOCF Dinner*

Tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

