DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHY with Bob Gorrill

DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHY PHOTOGRAPH YOUR HOLIDAYS

A WORKSHOP WITH PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER

ROBERT GORRILL, APSA, MNEC

AT

SPECTRUM GENERATIONS COASTAL COMMUNITY CENTER

Taking photographs during the holidays can be quite tricky. People are moving around, there is different light all over the house, and no one is stopping to pose for you. To get rid of some of your holiday headache, Robert Gorrill has designed a class that will help you out. In this photography workshop taking place on December 16 at 2:30pm at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta Bob will go through some of the most commonly photographed situations during the holidays. He will review photographic techniques such as shallow depth of field, flash, tricks with white balance, and bokeh. You will learn how these techniques can help you get the most out of your holiday photographs—from children opening presents, to family portraits, these techniques will help you capture it all!

You should bring your fully charged digital camera to this seminar, along with the camera’s instruction manual. Also, be sure you have a full charge on your camera Participant Fee: $20. Advanced Registration Required. Minimum class size three students. To register call 563-1363.

As you and your digital camera become friends please remember these 4 simple tips which Bob will reinforce during his workshop: Always take your camera with you; take your pictures in quantity; take pictures of what you know; and have fun. Whatever kind of pictures you take remember to always enjoy yourself and your surroundings, because you’re obviously in a great place or with great people if you feel a picture is worth taking. Bob’s class is open to community members across all generations. Robert B. Gorrill, APSA, MNEC is a member of the Photographic Society of America (PSA) and a Vice President and Master Member of the New England Camera Club Council (NECCC). Bob is also the president of the Spectrum Photo Group, which meets at 1pm on the third Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held at the Coastal Community Center. To learn more about Spectrum’s Photo Group contact Bob at 563-7463.

