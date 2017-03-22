Digital Marketing in a Nutshell

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 512-0532; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5817
Okay, business owners and marketers, time to mark your calendars! TOCmedia’s Tracy O’Clair will be hosting a FREE marketing seminar at the Waterville Public Library! The same seminar will be offered on two different dates, April 5th and April 12th, at 12pm. You need only attend once!
Bring your lunch and stop by. During this session, Tracy will help you discover the basic principles of websites, email marketing, social media, and digital advertising, as well as how to use these principles to grow your business.
This is one you won’t want to miss! Share with your coworkers and business friends. Walk-ins are welcome. We hope to see you all there!
For more information, please call (207) 512-0532, or email
toclair@toc-media.com.
