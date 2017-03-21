Digital Camera Class

Sunday, April 23, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, April 30, 2017 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Mid-Coast Community Darkrooms, 407 Main St., Rockland, Maine
For more information: 207-594-1224; deepeppe.com/adult-classes/
This intensive course will help you to learn how to gain better control of your digital camera. This is a beginning level class and no previous experience is required. All camera types are acceptable: SLR or Point-N-Shoot, but smart phones or tablets are not appropriate. This course is available for ages 16 and up.
Emphasis will be on camera handling techniques, navigating the menus, and figuring out what all the buttons, keys, and dials do. You will be examining the lens and the camera’s settings; f-stop, focal length, shutter speed, ISO, exposure mode dial, flash, and the menu settings such as white balance, image quality, file size, lens adjustments and metering mode.
The group will go out on a field trip to explore Rockland and practice the camera controls that were covered in the classroom.
Meets on Sunday afternoons. (April 23, 2-4pm: 2 hours of classroom work. April 30, 12-4pm: 2 hours of classroom work, 2 hours of shooting)
