Dietitian to speak to Parkinson’s Support Group April 12

By Toni Mailloux
Posted March 27, 2017, at 1:17 p.m.

The Parkinson’s Support Group at Waldo County General Hospital will meet Wednesday, April 12, from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. in the Home Health Conference Room, 125 Northport Ave. (across the street from the hospital).

Brooke Reed, MS, RD, LD, a senior clinical dietitian at WCGH, will talk about the importance of good nutrition in Parkinson’s disease and discuss several dietary interventions that may help alleviate some of the disease-related symptoms.

The support group is facilitated by social worker, Margie Spencer-Smith, LCSW. For more information, please call 930-2500 ext. 4795.

