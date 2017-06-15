Dialogue Tour: American Flag Motif in Wabanaki Art

Monday, July 3, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events/?view=calendar&month=July-2017
The Abbe Museum’s education team will be hosting a specialized dialogue program surrounding the use of the American flag motif in Wabanaki art. Participants will be prompted with questions to guide the conversation and have opportunities to share insights.
The cost of participating is $9 and includes admission for the rest of the day at our two locations!
There are a limited number of spaces for this one of a kind program. Please register by emailing educator@abbemuseum.org or call 207-801-4081.
