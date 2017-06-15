Community

Dialogue Tour: American Flag Motif in Wabanaki Art

By Heather Anderson
Posted June 15, 2017, at 4:09 p.m.

Monday, July 3, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events/?view=calendar&month=July-2017

The Abbe Museum’s education team will be hosting a specialized dialogue program surrounding the use of the American flag motif in Wabanaki art. Participants will be prompted with questions to guide the conversation and have opportunities to share insights.

The cost of participating is $9 and includes admission for the rest of the day at our two locations!

There are a limited number of spaces for this one of a kind program. Please register by emailing educator@abbemuseum.org or call 207-801-4081.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mainer attacked by rabid raccoon drowns it in puddleMainer attacked by rabid raccoon drowns it in puddle
  2. Zinke says he’s unlikely to advocate scaling back Katahdin monumentZinke says he’s unlikely to advocate scaling back Katahdin monument
  3. Maine woman charged with manslaughter, OUI after Route 1 crash that killed couple
  4. House Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition after baseball shootingHouse Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition after baseball shooting
  5. Maine family patriarch gets 20 years for running heroin ringMaine family patriarch gets 20 years for running heroin ring

Top Stories

Similar Articles